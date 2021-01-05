SKUAST-K holds career counselling at Wadura campus

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir held a career counselling event at Wadura campus.

According to varsity statement, the event was organised by the university’s Faculty of Agriculture under World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project.

Sabzar Ahmad Ganie, 2019 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) qualifier, delivered a motivational lecture and conducted the counselling of the agriculture students. The aim of the event was to motivate students towards competitive exams like IAS, IPS, KAS etc.

While discussing the strategies for the cracking the competitive exams, Ganie discussed his journey to UPSC qualification from planning, time management, syllabus, books to ‘Dos and Don’ts’.

The lecture was followed by a brainstorming interactive session. wherein the queries raised by the students and their doubts were cleared by the guest.

Dean Agriculture, Prof A H Hakeem presided over the session. Prof Raihana Habib Kanth and Prof Mohammad Ashraf Bhat emphasised on overall skill development of the students. Dr Aijaz Qureshi ASWO Fo Awadura organised the programme.