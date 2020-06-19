SKUAST-K holds conference on combating desertification, drought

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir held an online conference on, ‘Food, Feed and Fibre: Linking Production and Consumption’ with an aim to create ‘positive environmental action’ to protect soil from desertification and drought.

The event was organized by the SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura in collaboration with ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) to commemorate World Day to combat desertification and drought. About 500 students, scholars, faculty members and scientists participated in the event.

Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-K Prof Nazeer Ahmed, who was the chief guest of the programme, said that the loss of biodiversity and productivity arises from the physical, chemical and biological degradation of the land. It affects the entire natural environment and has far-reaching effects on human welfare and the global economy.

He emphasized on developing suitable technologies keeping soil health and sustainable agriculture in mind. He also informed at the occasion that the varsity has developed a drought-tolerant variety of maize, which has been evaluated at different drought-prone areas of the country and is ready for release. The vice-chancellor also applauded the work of Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), Jodhpur and expressed the university’s interest for the establishment of one of its station at cold arid region Leh, Ladakh