SKUAST-K holds international webinar on microwave remote sensing

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir organised an international webinar on microwave remote sensing for assessing vegetation properties by Dr Ramesh Ninghthoujam, a Remote Sensing Scientist at Imperial College London.

The webinar was the first of a lecture series organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Natural Resource Management, Faculty of Forestry under World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Mushtaq Ahmad in his message emphasized to have such webinars on an emerging technology which could have a strong impact on biomass and agricultural productivity.

More than 100 scientists, students and faculty members from various intuitions of the country and abroad, including IIT Guwahati, JNU New Delhi, ICAR-IARI New Delhi, TNAU Coimbatore, KAU Trichur, Delhi University, NIT Hamirpur HP, JamiaMilliaIslamia New Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Indian Institute of Engineering Science And Technology West Bengal, Anand Agricultural University Gujarat, Annamalai University Tamil Nadu, SKUAST-K, G.B.P.U.A.&T, Pantnagar, CSKHPKY Palampur, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture And Forestry Solan, Kashmir University, Cluster University Srinagar, J&K Forest Department, HP Forest Department, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Paktiya University Afghanistan participated in the webinar.

Director Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K and PI NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his message desired to have short term courses on remote sensing technology in collaboration with international institutes for enhancing the skills of the scientists and students of the university. Dean Faculty of Forestry Prof Tariq HussainMasoodi in his inaugural comments stressed to focus on remote sensing technology for accessing the inaccessible.

The talk was followed by an exhaustive open question/answer session moderated by the convenor of the webinar DrAkhlaq Amin Wani, Associate Professor (NRM).

Others who participated in the program include Prof MA Islam (HOD, NRM), Prof PK Joshi (JNU), Prof KN Qaisar, Dr SNZ Geelani, Dr Tariq Rather, DrAasif Ali Gatoo, DrAshfaq A Mir, Dr Shah MurtazaMushtaq, Dr Amir FarooqBhat, DrMegna Rashid Bakshi, DrIrfan Rashid (Kashmir University), DrGowharNabiParray, Dr Bilal Ali Khaki (JK Forest Department), DrMajeedUl Hassan Chisti, Dr SA Bangroo, Mudasir A Dada (JK DEARS).