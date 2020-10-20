SKUAST-K holds training programme on women empowerment

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Kashmir held a weeklong training programme on ‘Women Empowerment for Organisational Excellence and Motivation at Workplace’.

About 36 women scientists and faculty members participated in the training organised by the university’s Faculty of Agriculture under ICAR-World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) in collaboration with Integrated Training and Policy Research (ITPR), New Delhi from 12– 17 October.

“The intensive, participatory training provided the participating women with an opportunity to discover their individual strengths, and understand how those strengths could become part of their empowerment in creating a positive impact in their lives as well as on the community as a whole. The ITPR faculty, through lectures and a range of experiential activities, guided the participants in discovering their personal power and also in moving in the direction towards empowerment and equipped them with the tools needed to be successful and to empower themselves to embrace the power of their voice,” SKUAST said in a statement.

The valedictory function was attended by Director Planning and Monitoring & PI NAHEP of SKUAST-K, Professor Nazir A Ganai and Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, Prof AH Hakeem. Prof A Ganai highlighted the progress of gender sensitization programme taken under Social Equity Plan of NAHEP, SKUAST-K. Course Coordinator Prof Raihana Habib Kanth, Chief Scientist Agronomy & Faculty coordinator NAHEP briefed dignitaries about the course content & Dr Rizwana Malik (Course co-coordinator) presented the recommendations.