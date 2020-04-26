SKUAST-K holds webinars with International agri experts

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organised a series of webinars with international experts on various agriculture and related topics for students of the varsity.

A statement said at least 25 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students from different faculties participated in the online programme organised with Israeli agriculture experts on managing wildlife conflicts in agriculture under World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

The experts, Dr Motti Charter and Ora Matc of Mashav Agriculture and Anumeha of Israeli Embassy Office, New Delhi spoke on “Israeli Wildlife Conflicts in Agriculture’ and its management.

They briefed the students about future of agriculture and optimum utilisation on agricutlure resources for better output.

Brahma Dev, project officer of Indo-Israeli Agriculture project, also participated in the webinar.

In another webinar with British agricultural experts, about 25 students from various faculties of the university took part in the webinar “Insights with the Agricultural Innovation Beehive” with Agritech Innovation and Incubation, royal Agriculture University, United Kingdom.

The experts gave a detailed insight into new concepts of innovation in agriculture and how they can be utilised for sustainable agriculture and better resource management.

Besides the experts, coordinators of the programme, Dr Farahanaz Rasool and Dr Naveed Hamid also participated in the webinar.

SKUAST-K’s director planning and monitoring, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, thanked the experts and lauded the coordinators for their efforts in making the programmes a success.