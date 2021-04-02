SKUAST-K inaugurates RFID-enabled digitised library

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir Friday inaugurated the newly automated and digitised library with RFID technology at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences (FVSc), Shuhama campus.

The digitisation of the library with the cutting-edge RFID technology is the university’s part of the modernisation drive and creation of various facilities under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

RFID or rapid-frequency identification is a digitised automation system for libraries enabling faster check-ins and check-outs and efficient return of the books with minimum human contact.

SKUAST-K’s Director Planning & Monitoring and PI NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai; Dean Faculty, Prof MA Pal, and various heads of divisions of the faculty were present at the inaugural function. Assistant Librarian Nazir Ahmad gave a demo of the smart facility created at the library. He demonstrated how the facility can reduce the manual task of issuing and receiving the books that can be now done by the student himself using smart cards in the RFID Kirloskar system. The facility created will prevent stealing, misplacing and improper shelving of books.

Assistant Librarian FVSc&AH, Shabnum Kounsar informed the gathering that ten thousand books, two thousand five hundred periodicals and two hundred fifty dissertations have been RFID tagged in the library and three hundred smart cards have been issued to the students and the faculty. Dean of the faculty in his address expressed the need for a smart, aesthetic and soothing library environment to attract the students in the library.

Prof NA Ganai, while speaking at the occasion, expressed the importance of libraries in acquiring knowledge and shaping a healthy society. He has been instrumental in creating the smart facility at the Faculty of Veterinary Library. A similar facility is also being created at the Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura campus of the university.