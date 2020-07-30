SKUAST-K observes World Nature Conservation Day

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on Thursday held online expert talks and student competitions to commemorate World Nature Conservation Day.

A statement said the programme was conducted by University’s faculty of Agriculture, Wadura in collaboration with ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

It said online painting and one-minute video competition was also organised in which more than 100 scholars, students and scientists participated.

Prof Raihana Habib Kanth, chief scientist Agronomy and faculty coordinator IDP-NAHEP, faculty of Agriculture, in the welcome address said the Day was observed to create and increase awareness about importance of natural resources and how one can live sustainably, protect earth’s natural resources which were fast depleting owing to overexploitation and even misuse.

Indira Prakash, ESS consultant, NAHEP ICAR, New Delhi gave a presentation about the Environment Management Framework and Environmental Legal Regulations and guidelines of National Agricultural Higher Educational Project.

She spoke about the environmental friendly features like reducing energy use, roof tap solar systems, paper recycling machine and innovative ways for conservation of environment, natural ecosystem and waste management.

In addition to the webinar from the expert, selected youth presented their views under the theme “My future My voice”.

The webinar was attended by many scientists of SKUAST-K including Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Prof M Ashraf Bhat, Prof Shaheen Kausar, Prof Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Dr Zahida Rashid, Dr Sabeena Malik, Dr Sabiya Bashir, Dr Tahir A Sheikh and Dr Najeeb Mughal.