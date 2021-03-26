SKUAST-K organises plantation drive at Faculty of Forests, Fisheries

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir today started a plantation drive at its Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar campus, Ganderbal and Faculty of Fisheries Rangil.

According to a statement issued here, the Programme was inaugurated by Professor Tariq H Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry. “The week long programme of Plantation drive is going on at the campus. Today the students of M.Sc and Ph.D Programme participated in the drive. Dean, Fof Prof. Masoodi emphasized upon the importance of the plantation drive. The campus is going green day by day. Today’s Programme incharge Dr Parveiz A Sofi told students to take care of the plants afterwards. Dr Asif A Gatoo, Scientist and Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Senior Scientist/HoD (organizing Secretary) also participated in the drive.”

Another Plantation drive was organized at Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil Ganderbal. “This was in collaboration with the Faculty of Fisheries. The students of Faculty of Forestry and Fisheries took part in the plantation drive. The Plantation was done at Sheikh Hamza Boys Hostel, Rangil. Faculty of Forestry provided free of cost the plants to all those who are willing to go for such plantations. The drive was inaugurated by Professor M H Balkhi, Director Education cum Dean, Faculty of Fisheries in presence of Professor K K Sharma, former Dean, Jammu University and Dr Gowhar Bilal, Dr Bilal A Bhat, Dr Inayatullah Chesti, Dr Mansoor , warden Boys Hostel, Mrs Naseema Banday, Assistant Registrar from Faculty of Fisheries,” it said.

The statement further said that Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Head Division of Social and Basic Sciences and Students Welfare Officer from Faculty of Forestry, represented Dean, FoF in the Plantation drive programme. “On the occasion students of Boys Hostel organized a farewell party on the superannuation of Professor M H Balkhi who is superannuating on 31st March, 2021. On the occasion Dr Syed Naseem Geelani said that Professor Balkhi has done his best in establishment of Faculty of Fisheries. He has used his every source and energy to establish the faculty at its present position. He was first Dean of Faculty of Fisheries and now superannuating as Director Education, SKUAST-K. On this occasion students praised the work of Professor Balkhi, not only as a Teacher but also a fatherly figure and a Mentor. Professor Balkhi said on the occasion that we are duty bound and we should try to benefit the society by giving our best for the upliftment of our society. Wherever we get a chance we should do our duty with sincerity and dedication and never hesitate in moving forward for the betterment. We will face difficulty in this path, but Almighty Allah will reward us in this world and hereafter,” it said.