SKUAST-K provides best soil, plant, livestock testing: VC

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST, Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Saturday laid foundation stone of Administrative- Cum- Laboratory block for Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Balpura here in presence of District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin and Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that SKUAST Kashmir provides best testing and diagnostic services for soil, plant and livestock health besides awareness is also being created from time to time among farmers about improved Agricultural practices and involving scientific methods to achieve better results.

He said that Directorate of Extension SKUAST-Kashmir has a statutory role to play with regard to research tasks, to develop scientific Agriculture technology, interventions to enhance and benefit farming community in their net Agriculture income in a sustainable manner.