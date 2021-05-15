SKUAST-K scientists mourn demise of former VC Prof M Y Kamal

The Scientists and Teachers Association (SSTA) of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Saturday condoled the demise of former Vice Chancellor of the university Prof M Y Kamal.

Prof Kamal died Saturday morning at Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon.

“We respectfully recall his contribution as VC in upliftment and development of SKUAST-K, establishment of Fisheries faculty, creation of various posts, creating a conducive atmosphere for quality research, extension and academics in the varsity,” the SKUAST-K scientist fraternity said in a statement.

“He was a noble soul and his contribution as VC SKUAST-K is unparalleled,” President SSTA, Prof S A Dar said.

The statement said that the SSTA spokesman ParvaizReshi telephonically spoke to the daughter of late Prof M Y Kamal, Aisha Khan to convey the heartfelt condolences and expressed sympathies from the scientist fraternity.