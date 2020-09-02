SKUAST-K students demand online mode of exams

Students of COAE&T, SKUAST-K on Wednesday demanded their exams be conducted through online mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here, the students said they understand the importance of exams and mere promotion would not do a student any good.

“But we also believe that a persons’ health should be a priority, considering the number of COVID19 positive cases increasing at an alarming rate in the valley,” the students said.

They said UGC has already given an option of online exams to the universities and colleges but SKUAST-K authorities were reluctant to hold exams in offline mode.

The students also complained that they have not completed their syllabus because of non availability of high speed internet.

“We would not be able to perform well in the exams. Our hostel was converted into COVID centre and some of the students have developed symptoms of Covid19 as well,” the students in a statement said.

They said a staff member has also tested positive for COVID on Monday and the staff responsible for conducting their offline exams have been in contact with that positive staff member.

“The authorities are jeopardizing our health by forcing us to take exams in the same building,” the students said.

The student opposed the decision to hold the exams in offline mode, saying it was a rash decision taken by the university without considering its repercussions and the amount of stress it will impose on the students.

“The University has issued a date sheet for final year B.Tech students starting the exams starting from September 08. The students from Ladakh will not be able to appear in the exams as the highway has been closed,” they said.

The students said their parents are also reluctant to send the students to exam halls besides the students who were quarantined will not be able to appear in the exams as well.

The students questioned the University management for not holding the exams in June or July when the situation was not as dire as today. “We urge the University to consider our request and hold the exams in online mode,” the students appealed.