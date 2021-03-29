SKUAST-K VC'S APPOINTMENT | Process yet to start; no meeting convened by search committee

The search committee constituted by the J&K government in July last year to draw a panel of names for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir is yet to start the process.

An official said that the committee did not convene any meeting in the last eight months after the applications were invited from the candidates for the post of VC of SKUAST-K.

“As per the routine, a meeting is called by the convener or chairman of the committee soon after the last date of the submission of the application for the VC’s post. The meeting is convened to scrutinise the applications of the candidates,” the official said.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, three months after the constitution of the search committee, the Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department in October last year issued a notification inviting applications for the appointment of a new VC for the university.

The last date for submission of application was November 6.

“However, more than three months have passed but the committee is yet to scrutinise the applications received for the VC’s post. Normally, the entire process gets completed in four months but the appointment of a new VC is delayed for unknown reasons,” the official said.

Director Extension SKUAST-K, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad who was appointed as acting VC of the university would attain superannuation by March end, leaving the university headless.

He also holds charges of other key positions including Registrar, Director Research, Director Extension and Dean Horticulture.

The Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu, J P Sharma who is also one of the members of the search committee confirmed that no meeting was convened by the search committee.

“Nothing has happened so far and no meeting was convened in this regard. The meeting has to be called by Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta, who is the convener of the committee,” Sharma said. “I have no information about what happened to the process as I did not receive any letter or intimation for the meeting.”

Headed by Financial Commissioner Arun Mehta as its convener, the other members of the search committee include Director General (DG) Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR); Chairman UGC or his nominee and VC SKUAST, Jammu.