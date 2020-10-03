SKUAST's KVK Shopian hosts webinar on Gandhian Philosophy

In order to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Shopian, SKUAST-K conducted a webinar titled as Gandhian Philosophy: Relevance in the present world.

The meeting was chaired by Prof Sheikh Muzaffar, Associate Director Extension, Education, SKUAST-Kashmir. Dr SP Verma, renowned peace activist and recipient of Padma Shree award and Vice-President of Gandhi Global Family, a United Nations recognized peace NGO was Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries were, Khurshid Ahmad Wagay District Coordinator art and Cultural Education Shopian, Principals of various Higher Secondary Schools, an array of 10+2 lecturers, Headmasters, Masters of different Schools, Teachers and Students of district Shopian.

At the outset of the event Dr Mir Shabir, Scientist Veterinary Sciences formally welcomed the attendees. Dr Varma highlighted the role of Gandhi and focused on the five principles of Gandhian life viznon-violence, peace, justice, equality and freedom of speech.