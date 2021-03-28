SMC launches cleanliness drive

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today launched a cleanliness drives under ‘Sunday for Srinagar Initiative’ at various places in the city.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole also visited many locations where clean up drives were taken up by SMC officials and volunteers. He visited a water channel flowing from Shalimar to Foreshore road and another from Harwan to Shalimar, that were cleaned by over a hundred sanitary workers and other SMC officials during today’s programme.

Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan, senior officers and concerned the Corporator was present on the occasion. Pole said that the Sunday for Srinagar initiative is a welcome move for betterment of the city and it is the responsibility of each and every citizen to come forward and be part of this campaign. Despite Sunday it is a great move that SMC officials people from different walks of life particularly youth are dedicating their holiday towards the betterment of the city, he said.

Divisional Commissioner also visited other water channels flowing through the Harwan and Shalimar. Later Divisional Commissioner along with Commissioner SMC visited Khushalsar and Pokhribal to see the ongoing cleansing process of Mission Ehsaas. He expressed his happiness to see the positive change in the Waterbody and lauded this public initiative. He stressed that more such initiatives and public private partnerships need to be encouraged.

Pole along with his team also took an extensive tour of Nallah Amir Khan where he assured that the cleansing of this vital water stream will be started shortly. Not only Nallah Amir Khan he also told the dwellers that cleansing of Gilsar is also in the pipeline and a massive cleanup will be started for the eco restoration of these water bodies.

The team also paid visit to Pokhribal which has a great potential of becoming a water sports hub. Apart from offering recreational activities the water sports will also help Pokhribal to remain healthy.