UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 11:59 PM

SMC, NGO to set up 3 Covid wellness centres

UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 11:59 PM
Representational Photo
Acting in tandem with Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Ehsaas trust international, Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS)  has taken an initiative to set up 3 Covid wellness centres adjacent to designated Covid Hospitals.

According to a statement issued here, the purpose of which is to minimise the patient burden on the hospitals. “While Ehsaas Trust has volunteered and agreed to provide assistance in terms of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders along with paramedic professionals and doctors who will be available round the clock in service of  Covid patients, the Voluntary Medicare Society, although working  in disability sector,  has committed itself to provide relief in terms of ambulatory services including wheel chairs  stretchers etc besides volunteers including paramedics. The aims and objectives of setting up of Covid  wellness centres is to ensure emergency relief response during this ongoing Covid crises,” It said.

Meanwhile the VMS has specially created a bank of oxygen cylinders, concentrators for COVID-19 patients with disabilities in these trying times. According to Dr Mir Maqbool, President of the VMS, “We aim to cater to the needs of COVID positive persons with disabilities by providing them with these facilities at their doorsteps”. PwDs can dial 7006752946,7006317758 or Ph 0194-2494080. Mail: [email protected]

He added the helpline would provide information about the availability of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, Ambulance services, Medicines, Hygiene kits, Urinary catheters etc.

