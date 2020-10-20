SMC organises My Town My Pride programme

An event was held on the culmination of ‘My Town My Pride’ programme at Srinagar Municipal Corporation office, here.

The programme was attended by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry, Vice President KVIB, Miss Heena Bhat, Acting Mayor, Parveez Qadri, Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali, Corporators and other officers.

Congratulating SMC and Councillors for successful conduct of ‘My Town My Pride’ programme, Principal Secretary said that the development demands for Srinagar city are always greater and it becomes prime concern of the Corporators to identify and fulfill public needs in their respective wards. He said this ambitious programme is an initiative to empower people and address their demands and grievances on priority.

He felicitated Covid warriors including SMC workers and Media persons with appreciation certificates and issued Domicile Certificates to Srinagar residents.

SMC Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion, said that aim of the programme was to actively involve SMC in development process to address the demands, requirements and grievances of the people on the spot. He said the construction work on lanes, drains and other infrastructure in the city is in full swing.

During the programme, more than 87 domicile and 180 income certificates were issued to the people.

The government departments which participated in the ‘My Town My Pride’ programme at SMC office Srinagar included Education, Sports, Health, ICDS, Agriculture, Horticulture, Jal Shakti, Social Welfare and other departments.

The concerned officers acquainted the people with various welfare and development schemes of their respective departments.