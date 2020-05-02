SMC sanitizes Rainawari red zone

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) pressed into service its mechanized decontamination vehicles and special teams of workers for decontamination of Rainawari and its adjacent areas, here today.

Rainawari was declared as red zone after the COVID positive cases were declared from the area.

Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, Deputy Mayor, Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali, Joint Commissioner (Administration), Syed Abul Qasim and other senior officials of SMC visit the area to oversee the sanitization works.

According to SMC officials, decontamination drive was conducted in various lanes and bye lanes of Rainawari during which the sanitization chemicals mixture was sprayed as a preventive measure to break the chain of Corona virus transmission. SMC authorities said that the ground level workers of the corporation and machinery is in full gear and are delivering on ground during these testing times which is praise worthy.