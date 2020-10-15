SMVDSB goes high-tech as LG Sinha launches mobile app

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, launched a Mobile App for the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi at the Civil Secretariat here today.

With this initiative, the devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine will soon have live ‘darshan’ of the cave shrine through its mobile app.

This new initiative has been taken by the Shrine Board with a view to maximise the use of available technology and digitization for the larger facilitation of the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi. The mobile app would provide the opportunity to the devotees across the globe to have an individual experience of godliness and bliss. In the first instance, the Mobile App has been launched on Google Play Store only which will later also be available on IOS platform.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said “Mobile App will be of immense help to the devotees worldwide to have the live darshan of Maa Vaishno Devi, besides availing various other facilities made available by the Shrine Board through this medium,” he said.

Referring to the recently launched home delivery of Pooja Prasad by the Board, he said “it has been widely appreciated by the devotees. He also stressed that during the current situation due to COVID-19, the adoption of online services need to be promoted in a big way to maintain social distancing and other preventive measures to control the spread of pandemic.”

CEO Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, briefing the Lt Governor said “this App will provide an easy and convenient platform to the devotees to avail different facilities offered by Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.”