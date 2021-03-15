Snow clearance operation on Mughal Road

The snow clearance operation launched on the Mughal Road by Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Department is going on at full swing while the 33-km road stretch from Bufliyaz is clear for traffic.

The snow clearance operation was launched last week to restore the traffic on the on Mughal Road.

Assistant Engineer of Mechanical Engineering Department, Tariq Mahmood told Greater Kashmir that men and machinery of the department was working at a full pace.

He said that the department is hopeful of clearing snow on the Mughal Road uptoPir Ki Gali by first or second week of April.