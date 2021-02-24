Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 10:50 AM

Snow, rain likely in J&K on Friday

Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir valley remained above or around the freezing point on Wednesday as the weather office forecast a spell of rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday.

“Heavy rain and snow is expected at some places during February 25-26. Probable impacts include slippery road condition on Banihal-Ramban, Zojila, Mughal road etc and there may be disruption of flight operations,” an official of the meteorological department said.

Srinagar recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.1 and Gulmarg zero degree Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 7.2, Kargil minus 7.4 and Drass minus 8.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 13.4, Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town Katra had 12.5, Batote 6.9, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the minimum temperature on the Celsius scale.

