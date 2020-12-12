Snowfall in Bandipora: Internal roads cleared, power supply restored

Gurez valley recorded heavy snowfall while the lower reaches got moderate to light snowfall in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Saturday.

Officials said Dawar in the frontier valley of Gurez received one feet snow overnight while 13 inches snow were recorded at Knazalwan village of the valley, blocking all internal roads.

At the Razdan Top, which also serves as the gateway to Gurez valley, 18 inches snow was recorded while the Bandipora-Gurez road remained closed.

In Bandipora, the villages of Kudara received 8 inches, Surinder 7 inches and Athwatoo 8 inches snowfall while 2-inch snow was recorded in lower areas of the district.

The electricity supply was also affected in Bandipora district owing to light snowfall on Saturday.

According to the officials, 12 feeders of Sumbal Sub Division and seven feeders of Bandipora had developed a “minor fault”. “The faults have been cleared and electricity restored,” Executive Engineer PDD told Greater Kashmir.

Friday evening an avalanche hit Dawar-Chorwan road in Gurez which was cleared by the Mechanical Engineering Department. No casualties were reported.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad said that the administration was prepared and keeping a close vigil on the adverse weather and avalanche situations in Gurez and Tulail areas.

He said warnings were being taken seriously and men and machinery kept ready to deal with eventualities.

Ahmad said that the snow clearance operations were on and all internal roads were cleared in Gurez except Tulail where the operation was on.

He said that the PDD staff had also geared up for winter and any issue arising in connection with electric supply had been set a 24-hour restoration deadline.

Ahmad said they had been receiving many complaints in connection with electricity supply.