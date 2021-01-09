SNOWFALL SITUATION | Congress asks Government to clear snow, restore power supply

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday urged the government to ensure 100 percent road clearance and restoration of electricity in entire Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Mir said that snow clearance had not been done with seriousness, resulting in chaos and confusion in villages and towns in entire Kashmir.

He said numerous areas in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama and central Kashmir were still not connected with the tehsil and district headquarters.

“Instead of making tall claims about snow clearance, the government should supervise the work being undertaken on the ground to ensure that there is no negligence,” Mir said in the statement. “I was surprised to observe that the government was not prepared to deal with the situation after the heavy snowfall.”

He laid emphasis on ensuring timely treatment to critical patients and pregnant women besides making their movement from residential areas to the hospitals hassle free.