Snowfall Situation | Government tells DCs to restore essential services

The government has told the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other concerned officers of Kashmir division to carry out regular market checking in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that no hoarding or profiteering was done by any trader.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DCs have been asked to put all available resources in service to restore all affected services like roads, transport, power and water supplies besides hospital supplies in their respective districts.

The spokesman said that the continuous snowing for the past two days had affected normal life throughout Kashmir but the district administrations had started snow clearance from inter-district and main roads since Tuesday morning on war footing.