Snowfall Situation | Shortage of essentials in Karnah, Tangdhar: Locals

The closure of Karnah-Kupwara road has created shortage of essential commodities in Karnah and Tangdhar.

Locals said the shops in Karnah and Tangdhar have run short of essential commodities due to the closure of the road for the past week.

Sadeeqa Begum, a local, told Greater Kashmir that vegetables, chicken or meat stock in the region had exhausted and they were now consuming sundried vegetables.

Begum alleged that the shopkeepers in Karnah had resorted to overpricing and people were compelled to purchase onions at Rs 70 to 80 per kg.

Several Banking Associate (BA) aspirants of the J&K Bank from Karnah and Tangdhar who were scheduled to appear in the exam for the post in Srinagar missed the opportunity of appearing in the exam due to the closure of the Karnah-Kupwara road.

“We approached the administration to airlift us so that we could appear in the exam but to no avail,” said Bilal Ahmad, a BA aspirant.

The J&K Bank’s BA aspirants demanded re-examination for those who missed the exam.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah Bilal Mohiuddin said that people who would be found involved in overpricing would face the music.

However, regarding the J&K Bank’s BA aspirants, he said the candidates should have moved to either Srinagar or Kupwara after coming to know about the heavy snowfall forecast a week back.