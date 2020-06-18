Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:05 AM

Social activist of Shopian bereaved

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:05 AM
Various social and fruit growers associations have condoled the demise of Haleema Begum, wife of late Ghulam Mohidin Wani of Malik Mohalla Shopian who passed away on June 17.

The deceased was mother-in-law of prominent fruit grower and social activist Peerzada Shabir Ahmad Shah of Pinjoora Shopian.

The deceased was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.

Various social, trade and fruit growers associations have expressed grief over the demise.

Family sources said that the mourning will be held only for three days while people have been requested to pray for deceased from their respective homes in view of present COVID19 crises.

