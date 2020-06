Social Welfare office, Budgam today distributed motorized scooters among 16 physically disabled persons hailing from different areas of the District.

The distribution ceremony was held at Tehsil Social Welfare office Khansahab under the supervision of Deputy Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Najwan Nazki.

SDM Khansahab Syed Shabir Ahmad said this initiative will prove revolutionary in future life of disabled as this will support them in empowering themselves and live respectable life ahead.