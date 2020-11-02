Society needs to talk about mental health openly: KU VC

It is important to talk about mental health to be able to tackle the issues and concerns related to it effectively, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad said on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of a mental health awareness programme titled “Mental Health of Emerging Generations: Issues, Challenges and Remedial Approaches,” Prof Talat said “Mental health is something very important that we all need to talk about regularly given the alarming situation around where we have a large number of people facing varied mental health issues. If we don’t talk about these issues, it won’t be possible to address them.”

Referring to certain studies on mental health in Kashmir, Prof Talat, the chief guest on the occasion, said a study has indicated 11.3 per-cent adult population suffers from mental illness with more prevalence among women than men.

The Vice-Chancellor strongly urged involvement of educational institutions, non-governmental and social organisations to help tackle mental health challenges in a cohesive manner.

The awareness programme, to be conducted in KU’s affiliated colleges in Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts, is organised by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW).

“It is important for participants here to disseminate amongst their families and friends what they understand from expert talks during the awareness programme,” he said, assuring the university’s full support to the DSW’s endeavours.