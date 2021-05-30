Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 31, 2021, 1:29 AM

Society of Indian Radiographers Kashmir chapter condoles demise

A condolence meeting was held at the Super Speciality Hospital here on the demise of Muhammad Abdullah Mir .

The deceased is the father of Shahid Ali Mir, senior CT Technologist, Bone and Joint Hospital.

The meeting was presided by  Muhammad Sultan Najar, President Society of Indian Radiographers (SIR) Rauf Ahmad Laigroo, Secretary General SIR and other executive members of the society.

All the members extended its heartfelt condolences, sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

