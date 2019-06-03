SOG man critically injured in accidental fire in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Special Operations Group (SOG) man was critically injured in an accidental fire at Kadipora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Reports said that the SOG man Nazir Ahmad Ganaie (SPO) was hit by a bullet after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the SOG Camp at Kadipora today afternoon, reported news agency GNS.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and shifted him to district hospital Anantnag.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrab told GNS that the injured SPO was referred to a hospital in Srinagar after initial treatment there.

A police officer said that the cop was shifted to army’s 92 base hospital in Badamibagh Srinagar.