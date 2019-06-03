SOG man injured in accidental fire in south Kashmir's Anantnag succumbs

A Special Operations Group (SOG) man who was critically injured in an accidental fire at Kadipora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district succumbed this evening.

Nazir Ahmad Ganaie (SPO), a resident of Guree village, was hit by a bullet after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the SOG Camp at Kadipora today afternoon, reports said.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and shifted him to district hospital Anantnag.

After initial treatment, he was referred to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed.

His wreath-laying ceremony is being held at District Police Lines, Anantnag.