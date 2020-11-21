SOIR Kashmir celebrates World Radiology day

Society of India Radiographers (SOIR), Kashmir chapter on Saturday celebrated World Radiology Day.

SOIR, Kashmir lauded the role of radiologists and radiographers and felicitated them for their contribution during the COVID pandemic.

As per the statement, this is for the first time in the history of Kashmir that the Radiology day is being celebrated here.

On the occasion, Prof DrSajad Ahmed HOD Radio diagnosis and imaging Govt Medical College Srinagar was the chief guest. Prof DrSanaullahKuchai HOD Radiation Oncology, DrShabir Ahmad Bhat Associate Professor Radiodiagnosis and DrNaseer Ahmad Khan Associate Professor Radio diagnosis were also present.

The radiographers who had worked tirelessly during the pandemic in different hospitals were felicitated by the SOIR Kashmir Chapter.

Among the radiographers who were honored include Rauf Ahmad Khan was awarded best MRI Technologist award and JavidRasool Shawl was awarded best Technologist award from Dental College.

President, SOIR, Kashmir chapter, Muhammad Sultan Najar and and executive members JavidRasool Shawl and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat spoke on the occasion.

They highlighted the role of radiographers in the healthcare system.

Rauf Ahmad Khan gave the welcome speech and spoke on the occasion. Various speakers spoke and scientific papers were presented.