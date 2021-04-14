Soldier injured in firing incident along LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara

A soldier was injured in a firing incident along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, sources said on Wednesday.

Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that Jasvir Singh, 46, manning ‘Anil Post’ which is around 30-33 km from Kupwara sustained bullet injuries after the sentry at the post observed some suspicious movement at around 10:30 p.m. last night and fired some shots.

Singh was removed to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar for treatment, the sources said.

It was not known if the soldier sustained the injuries due to fire by suspected infiltrators or by the mistaken firing by the sentry.