Soldier killed, another wounded as gunfight rages in south Kashmir's Shopian

A soldier was killed and another injured in an ongoing gunfight with the militants in Pandushan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

The gunfight broke out at around 1:30 am after a joint team Army’s 34RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village.

An army spokesman confirmed the death of a soldier and injuries to another.

He identified the slain as sepoy Rambir of 8 JAT, presently posted with 34 RR. The injured was identified as sepoy Deepak.

The spokesman said the gunfight was underway when last reports came.

