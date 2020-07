A soldier was killed after his service rifle accidentally went off in Gulmarg area of this district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Akshay Kumar of 19 Grenadiers. He was posted at Dewar Ghali post, along the line of control in Gulmarg sector, said a police official.

The official said soon after the incident Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.