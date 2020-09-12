Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

An Army soldier posted in Bandipora district was on Saturday arrested along with two “minor” girls at the airport here, an official said.

The trio was on way to Delhi, the official said. “A soldier of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Army on way to New Delhi along with two girls who are reportedly minor was arrested at the Srinagar airport.”

The three are being questioned about the motive behind the trip to Delhi, the official said. “The soldier and the two girls have been handed over to police and investigation has been taken up.” There was no response to calls and messages to Srinagar-based defence spokesman over the incident.