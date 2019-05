Army on Wednesday said that a soldier wounded during a training activity in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed.

“On 22 May 19 at 0915 hours, during a training activity on a military post in Mendhar Sector, one soldier was critically injured who later succumbed to his injuries,” said a spokesman.

He said two more soldiers who suffered non grievous injuries have been evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital and are stable.