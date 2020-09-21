Soldier wounded in ongoing Charar-e-Sharif gunfight

An army soldier was injured in an ongoing gunfight in Charar-i- Sharif area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that an Army soldier has been injured in ongoing encounter. He has been shifted to 92 Base hospital for specialized treatment.

Reports said a joint team of police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Charar-e-Sharif.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.