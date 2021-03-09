Some politicians misleading people on statehood restoration: Soz

Former union minister Saiduddin Soz Tuesday said some politicians in Jammu and Kashmir were misleading people by raising the demand for restoration of statehood when people want the restoration of the lost special status of J&K.

“There are some politicians in Jammu and Kashmir who are trying to mislead the people of Kashmir by stressing the restoration of the statehood which essentially is not the same thing as restoration of the autonomy to J&K State,” Soz said in a statement issued here.

He said that on the restoration of statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had given a commitment about it on the floor of the parliament.