Sonamarg has no Fire Services station

The traders and locals at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district are up in arms against the authorities for failing to establish a Fire Services Station.

According to the locals, dozens of structures including shops and hotels have gutted in several devastating fire incident during past at Sonamarg in which property worth crores was destroyed.

The traders blamed the authorities for this colossal loss.

They said the authorities had assured of setting up fire tender unit in the area but till now no such unit has been established.

A fire tender has to come from Gund area which is nearly 23 kilometers away and takes lot of time to reach the affected area in Sonamarg.

President Beopar Mandal Sonamarg, Shabir Ahmed Raina said that for decades they have been demanding Fire Services Station at Sonamarg

“Despite getting assurances from successive governments and senior administration officials, nothing substantial has been done so far,” he said.

He said in past many fire incidents took place in Sonamarg damaging property worth crores

“The damage would have lessened if the fire tenders had been on the spot. In 2006 and 2007, 2016 dozens of shops were gutted in a devastating fire incidents and authorities assured that a fire station unit will be set up here, however we only get assurances but nothing substantial has been done yet,” said Nazir Ahmed Sheikh.

The locals as well as traders have demanded setting up of a Fire Services Station at Sonamarg.

Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal said this is a genuine demand and there is need of having a Fire Services Station at Sonamarg

“A recommendation in this regard has been sent to the Fire and Emergency Services Department. I have written to the government and a recommendation letter has also been forwarded to the director general fire and emergency services in this regard,” he said.