Sonamarg hoteliers complain non-clearance of snow; no electricity, water

Health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district received heavy snowfall since Thursday morning.

About 3 feet of snow has accumulated at Sonamarg and it was continuing till Friday evening.

Due to the accumulation of snow, the road leading to Sonamarg has been closed. As per reports several tourists have been stranded for the last two days due to road closure.

“We are stuck here for two days. We are unable to move out as the road is closed due to snow, even the hoteliers are running out of diesel and other things in absence of electricity,” said a group of tourists. They said that their flight is scheduled for Saturday and they don’t want to miss it and urged the administration to clear the road and ensure they return safely home.

The hoteliers and traders at Sonamarg complained that since last night the electricity has snapped causing inconvenience to the people living there particularly the tourists. They also complained that the snow has not been cleared from the main road and market yet.

They have urged the administration to clear the road and ensure basic facilities like electricity and water in Sonamarg.