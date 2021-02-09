Sonwar neglected, Srinagar meted with injustice: YNC

Youth National Conference (YNC) Provincial Vice President Ahsan Pardesi Tuesday said that the District Development Council (DDC) chairman and vice chairman of Srinagar hailed from Budgam district, which was injustice with the people of Srinagar.

A statement of YNC issued here quoted Pardesi as saying that with this move, the aspirations of the people of Sonwar constituency, particularly Harwan block had been dashed.

“Thus, the Srinagar Development Council is being represented by district Budgam which is injustice with the people of Srinagar,” he said in the statement.

“Moreover ex-MLA of Sonwar constituency has done great injustice with the people of Sonwar constituency whose rural belt constitutes 80 percent of DDC Srinagar,” Pardesi said. “Sonwar constituency has been left with no chair and say in DDC. Practically, Sonwar constituency will be the worst victim of DDC as far as development is concerned. Since 2015, Sonwar constituency has been completely neglected.”

He said that the DDC Srinagar would typically now be run by “amateurs” with no political or administrative exposure that would be disastrous and unfortunate and serve no purpose.