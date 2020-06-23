Sopore area faces water shortage

Residents of Gousia Mohalla, Noor Bagh here are in up in arms against Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of portable drinking water to the locality.

The residents said they were being forced to drink containment water which poses threat of infection.

The residents alleged that they have brought the issue in the notice of department concerned several times but to no avail.

The locals appealed to the authorities to provide them regular water supply. An official of the department assured the issue will be resolved soon.