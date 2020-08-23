Sopore area without drinking water

Residents of Naharpora locality in apple town Sopore on Sunday complained they were without potable drinking water for the past several weeks.

The resident said the supply line which had got blocked years ago has not been repaired nor have the authorities laid fresh supply line. The resident said in times of COVID19 pandemic they were being forced to drink contaminated water which poses serious threat of the water borne diseases. The residents said they informed PHE department several times about water shortage in the area but to no avail.