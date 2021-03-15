Sopore councillors call on Chief Engineer R&B department

A delegation of newly elected Councillors of Sopore met the Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir in his office chamber on Monday.

The delegation apprised the Chief Engineer about the long pending and newly development works and other issues in this north Kashmir’s Sopore town. They also highlighted various developmental issues related to the widening and macdamization of main and inner roads, proper and deep drainage system in the town. They also demanded resumption of work on under-construction bridge at Mahrajpora and sought repairing of Sopore-Dangarpora road and Sofi Muhammad Akbar road in the town.

The delegation also demands macdamize roads of newly established localities like Shalimar Colony, moominabad and Model town.

The Chief Engineer assured that all genuine issues projected by them would be redressed on priority.