Sopore councilors raise water scarcity issue with CE Jal Shakti

Raising the issue of water scarcity, a delegation of newly elected Councilors and some senior citizens of Sopore town today met Chief Engineer (CE) Jal Shakti department Iftiqar Wani.

The delegation included representatives of model town, Mahrajpora and Sidiq colony Sopore. The delegation appraised CE about the problems being faced by the residents of various areas of Sopore and other adjoining areas due to unscheduled water supply. Sometimes people have to face water shortage for months altogether, they said. The delegation said that presently Sopore is deficit by 16 lakh gallons of water.

The Chief Engineer gave a patient hearing to the problems being faced by the people of Sopore town and assured that immediate measures would be taken to look into the issues being faced by the people.