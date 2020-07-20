Sopore: FCSCA store with rotten food grains turns into health hazard

Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department continues to sit on a decision to dispose rotten food grains from a store in Sopore, despite caution by a committee that any further delay could prove health hazard for people of the area.

A district level committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla visited the store in June this year and recommended to the department to dispose of the rotten food grains. However, the department has delayed action for unknown reasons even as the committee has highlighted that the store has become a nuisance in the locality.

“It has also become a harboring ground for rodents and mice which is a potential source for bacteria which can cause plague. In order to ensure that the lives of people are given precedence over some administrative lacunae and bureaucratic delays, it is important to dispose of the material in a time bound manner,” reads an official report.

More than 10,000 quintals of rotten rice dumped in the store has turned into the health hazard for people of Krankshivan area where the store is located. The decayed food grains were lying unattended since 2005.

“The deteriorated food grains have become a public nuisance. It has become highly imperative and incumbent to dispose of the deteriorated food grains so that the apprehensions of people are set to rest,” reads the committee report, while seeking an enquiry to fix responsibility of the staff involved in the matter.

“The stored items are completely decomposed and molten black tar like material oozes out from the walls of the store. The stink is unbearable and will have an adverse effect on the health of the people,” reads the report, adding the COVID19 pandemic has alerted people who were now pressing for an early disposal of the rotten food grains.

The committee has also stated that the store was located in the vicinity of a congested area which has patients with life consuming diseases like CA and other co-morbidity like diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailment.

Director FCSCA, Bashir Ahmad Khan said the report of the district committee has been submitted to the government.

“We are waiting for the disposal orders from the administrative department,” he said.