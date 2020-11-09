Sopore fruit traders protest

Scores of traders Monday staged a peaceful protest at Sopore fruit mandi in north Kashmir against the halting of fruit-laden supply trucks along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Various fruit traders, transporters, labourers and other businessmen associated with the Sopore fruit mandi assembled in the mandi and protested saying, “Police is unnecessary halting the fruit-laden trucks along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.”

The protesting traders said they had been facing huge losses as the loaded fruits rot on the highway due to the continuous stoppage of trucks.

They warned that they would suspend trade at Sopore fruit mandi in case the law-enforcement agencies continue to unnecessarily stop fruit and vegetable-laden trucks on the highway.

They said, with the Diwali festival round the corner, this was the peak season for the sale of fruits.

President Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Fruit MandiSopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik told Greater Kashmir that the traders had faced losses of around Rs 15,000 crore after the abrogation of Article 370 last year and due to the unnecessary stoppage of fruit-laden trucks at several places along the highway.

We request the Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha-led administration to look into the matter and solve this issue as we have been going through torrid times after COVID19 and last year’s August 5 decisions.