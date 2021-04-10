Kashmir, Today's Paper
Editor Online
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 1:00 AM

Sopore Gram Sabhas pass unique resolution

Ask MC Sopore not to dump garbage in their villages
The Gram Sabhas of some village panchayats in Sopore Saturday passed a resolution asking the Municipal Council Sopore to stop illegal dumping of garbage on the village land, an ecologically-sensitive area in close proximity of Wullar Lake and a forest.

The resolution signed by four Sarpanchs of TrazooA, Tarzoo B, Tarzoo C and RakheHiagamDarnambal along with members of Central Auqaf Committee Tarzoo was adopted during a Gram Sabha held near the garbage dump site near Darnambal.

SarpanchTarzoo C, Nazir Ahmad Rather said that if the government would not respect their resolution, they would will submit it before the National Green Tribunal and other forums.

Chairman of J&K RTI Movement Raja MuzaffarBhat said, “The government should develop a biodiversity park here but instead they are dumping trash and dead animals. This is unfortunate.”

