Sopore Killing: Magisterial Probe misses first deadline

The magisterial inquiry initiated by the Baramulla district magistrate in the killing of a Sopore youth in September this year allegedly in police custody has missed its first deadline.

Irfan Ahmad Dar, 23, a resident of Sidiq colony Sopore was picked up by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police on September 15 this year. His body was later spotted near a stone quarry at Tujjar Sharief area of Sopore.

Following a huge outcry over the incident, the Baramulla district magistrate ordered a magisterial inquiry in the incident and appointed additional district magistrate Baramulla as an inquiry officer. The inquiry officer was directed to submit the report within a period of 20 days.

However, over a month has passed and the inquiry officer is yet to submit its report, thereby missing the first deadline of the probe. The additional deputy commissioner Baramulla, Ehsan-ul-Haque, termed the delay to his ‘self quarantine’ following positive COVID 19 report of his driver.

“I was advised to remain in quarantine after driver of my official vehicle was tested positive. The report will be submitted within 10-15 days after completing some pending formalities,” he said.

The family members of the slain youth said they have already recorded their statement. They said the inquiry officer visited their residence thrice and recorded statement of all the family members.

“The inquiry officer has recorded statement of each member of our family. Besides, statement of some regular visitors to our shop was also recorded,” said Javed Ahmad, brother of slain youth, Irfan Ahmad.

The family of the slain youth had earlier alleged that their son was killed in the police custody a day after his arrest. “Irfan Ahmad and his elder brother Javed Ahmad were picked up by police on September 15. Javed was let free owing to his sickness late night, however, there was no clue about Irfan. His body was found next day near a stone quarry at Tujjar Sharief,” slain youth Irfan Ahmad’s mother had said.

On the other hand, police in its statement has termed the slain youth, Irfan Ahmad, an over ground worker of militant outfit who escaped while being taken for the recovery of arms on his disclosure.

“Irfan Ahmad was an OGW of militant outfit from whose possession two hand grenades were recovered. During the course of investigation, a police team visited Chairdaji area of Tujjar Sharief along with the Irfan Ahmad, for the recovery of arms on his disclosure. However, taking advantage of darkness and terrain managed to escape. During the search, his body was found near stone quarry at Tujjar-Sharief,” reads the then statement issued by police.