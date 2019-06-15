Sopore police continue drive against contraband cultivation

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, Sopore police along with civil society members destroyed bung cultivation in Rafiabad area in north Kashmir on Saturday, a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said the team destroyed bung cultivation spread on a vast tracts of land in village Ladoora of Rafiabad Sopore. “People of the area appreciated the action of Sopore police and urged them to continue this drive in nearby areas also,” he added.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling & cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law,” the spokesman said.